From buttermilk colorado local
Fun Buttermilk CO Happy Smiley Face Buttermilk Colorado Fun Tote Bag
Advertisement
Happy Face Funny Facial Expression Emoticon Buttermilk Males/Females Girls plus Boys Winter Fashion w/– Cool Classic Winter Sports Design made for skiers & snowboarders in Buttermilk CO | Buttermilk Locals Fashion that’s Cool in Colorado Buttermilk CO Happy Sun Popular Emoticon | Cool Gift for skiers & snowboarders in Buttermilk CO | Fun Gift for friends & family in Buttermilk thats Cool & Memorable for Christmastime in Buttermilk Colorado 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.