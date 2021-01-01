Fulton Wall Sconce by Crystorama - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (FUL-902-PN)

Advertisement
The Fulton Wall Sconce from Crystorama infuses its surroundings with a warm, pleasant glow and timeless design. A layered, double white silk shade forms a gentle curve over the wall, housing two incandescent lamps that provide an evenly diffused ambient light. Thin steel bands vertically wrap over the shade to support the piece and affix it to a glass diffuser held inside. Its clean look and inviting light effortlessly enhance a broad range of dÃ©cor styles and rooms in the home. Crystorama has been has been dazzling and delighting homes with their glamorous lighting solutions since 1958. Starting with the Crystorama chandelier, the company began with a specialty of crystal lighting, but has grown to offer a wide range of forward-fashion lighting creations from pendants to outdoor lighting. Their award-winning designs bring the class of traditional luxury into the modern home. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel