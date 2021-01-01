Fullered Impressions Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Metallics - Finish: Polished - (272678-1181)

Winner of the 2004 Pinnacle Design Achievement Award presented by the American Society of Furniture Designers. The Fullered Impressions Table Lamp from Hubbardton Forge can make a statement in any room. With a sculpture-like body that changes shape with changing views, this piece is a prime example of how the complex forging process can result in simple beauty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Metallics. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting