Full Wooden Coffee Table

The simple but practical coffee table bring understated style to your home combining the traditional and modern style of this table. To place it in your living room, bedroom, or anywhere as you like, it can easily blend into the existing home decor. Featuring side shelves making it convenient to display and store your things. On the top, you can place your snack to eat or your photo frames to decorate; on the additional side shelf, you can place books, magazines, etc. It saves space and helps keep your room neat. Color: Beige