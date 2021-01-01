Full Size Storage Bed Metal Platform Bed With Drawer

This beautiful Metal Platform Bed features upholstered headboard that adds a contemporary chic look to your bedroom and filled in thick foam to add extra comfort. Sturdy metal frame construction and a metal slat system to add extra stability and safety. With such a sturdy, on-trend design one would expect this bed to have a much higher price point, although in actual fact this piece aligns with our ethos of allowing customers the unique experience of shopping for curated pieces which capture the essence of what a living room or bedroom should be. Good design should be accessible to all.