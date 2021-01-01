From red barrel studio
Full Size Platform Bed With Horizontal Strip Hollow Shape For Bedroom Or Living Room
Introduction : The shape of this platform bed is simple and fashionable. The head and foot boards are hollowed out, and the bed frame has a cut surface design. This bed is suitable for any decoration style. The strong board is very durable. The support legs in the middle of the bed increase the weight capacity of the bed.Weight & Dimensions : Overall Product Dimension: 77.1"L * 56.9"W * 41.3"H; Platform bed: 56.9" x 77.1"; Detail Product Dimension: Please refer to the Size image; Package Dimension: 65.83LBS; Overall Product Weight: 61.3LBS; Weight Capacity: 300LBS; Recommended Mattress Thickness: 8"-10". Specifications : Product Type: Platform bed; Function: Head and foot board; Size: Full; Color: Gray/White; Material: MDF and pine wood; Box Spring Required: No; Mattress Included: No; Assembly Required: Yes; Number of Slats: 8; Numbers of package: 1; Country of Origin: Vietnam; Product Warranty: One year. Notes: Manual measurement has been used,there may be some reasonable error. All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display. Color: Gray, Size: Full