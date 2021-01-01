Blue Ridge Home Fashions Full-Queen in Khaki Color Microfiber Down Alternative All Season Comforter-Hypoallergenic Polyester Fill

If you are looking to bring a casual look to your bedroom, these bright and fluffy comforters are your right choice. a With a rainbow of color choices, They will add a splash of color to your bedroom transforming your bed into a cloud of comfort. These microfiber reversible color down alternative comforters are crafted from lofty synthetic fiber fills for hypoallergenic, down-free warmth. STYLISH: Place in a guest room, master bedroom, or child's room for opulent all-year-round comfort. This down alternative comforter is crafted with soft, smooth 100% polyester microfiber cover. LOFTY & LIGHTWEIGHT: Perfect weight for year round use NO COLD SPOTS: The 14-inch end to end sewn thru box construction keeps the fill evenly distributed throughout the comforter - never any clumping or cool spots. Machine Washable & Hypoallergenic: Easy to maintain and keep clean, This Down Alternative Comforter is fully machine washable on cold/gentle cycle and tumbled on low to dry. OPTIONS TO CHOOSE: Available Sizes: Twin: 68" X 88", F/Q: 88" X 88", King: 104" X 88", following colors: Sage, Navy, Khaki, White, Chocolate, Ivory, Platinum