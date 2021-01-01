Full Cascade Wood Bed Gray - Room & Joy

Make a simple yet bold statement in your bedroom decor with the Dorel Living Cascade Full Bed. Crafted with a sturdy wood construction in an espresso finish, this full-size bed’s minimalist design comes complete with an arched open slat headboard and footboard, side rails, and slats. The subtle wood grain detailing and the block style legs allows this bed to easily blend in with a variety of different styles. Truly designed to stand the test of time, the Dorel Living Cascade Full Bed is sure to be a staple in your bedroom decor for years to come. Color: Gray. Pattern: Solid.