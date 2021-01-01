From eytys
Eytys Fugu in Grey
Eytys Fugu in Grey Leather and textile upper with rubber sole. Made in Vietnam. Lace-up front. Padded collar. Arch support. Barefoot-like feel. Embroidered style name at side. Inspired by '70s running spikes and millennial car racing shoes. EYTF-MZ46. FUNE. About the designer: Jonathan Hirschfeld and Max Schiller built Eytys out of Stockholm in 2013. Inspired by 90’s street culture, the duo stays true to their design philosophy: creating their iconic, perfected, every day unisex platform sneaker.