From true crime serial killer documentaries and chill
Fueled By True Crime and Coffee Womens Funny Murderino Tote Bag
Advertisement
Funny Murderino Shirts Fueled By Coffee And True Crime: true crime gifts for women and men who love criminal podcasts and documentaries. Criminal Podcast Junkie Shirt for women and men. Share your true crime love for documentaries while you're out. Fueled By Coffee And True Crime Shirt is one of our great clothing apparel choices for those who love serial killer documentaries and chill. Awesome for any lover of true-crime TV shows, docuseries, podcasts, blogs for Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.