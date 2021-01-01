Coffee And True Crime Lover Gifts For Women Fueled by Coffee and True Crime Flower Skull Serial Killer Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Get ready for spooky season with this funny crime lover design reads Fueled By Coffee And True Crime with a skeleton floral skull. This funny murderino design is perfect if you like serial killer documentaries and chill, cold case files and murder podcasts. This true crime lover merch is perfect if you are basically a detective or like murder shows and comfy clothes. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only