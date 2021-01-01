From quoizel
Quoizel FTS1509 Fortress Single Light 9-1/4" Wide Mini Pendant with a Glass Shade Mottled Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants
Quoizel FTS1509 Fortress Single Light 9-1/4" Wide Mini Pendant with a Glass Shade A thoughtful use of materials and rustic styling give the Fortress an artisanal edge. Thick slabs of textured glass float around the mottled silver frame, secured with coordinating bolts. A hazy treatment of the glass is reminiscent of days gone by.FeaturesConstructed from durable steelComes with a glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbComes with (2) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsSuggested for use with vintage Edison filament bulbsCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsFixture comes with a 3 year finish and 10 year electrical component warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 9-1/4"Product Weight: 9.3 lbsCord Length: 96"Shade Height: 10"Shade Diameter: 8-3/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Mottled Silver