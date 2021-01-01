From ft lauderdale beach fl local surf shop
FT Lauderdale Beach Blowme The Blowfish FTL Blow Fish Funny Tote Bag
Advertisement
Blowme the Blowfish FT Lauderdale Florida Him / Her , Girls & Boys & Teens Fangear w/ a trendy & unique "Local" Art design made for locals located in the FT Lauderdale Beach FL USA zip code | Select from a trendy selection of originally FTL Beach art FT Lauderdale Beach Cool fangear & things for touring in FT Lauderdale Beach | Local coastal art with the best FT Lauderdale Beach verbiage thats cool & fun for homes in FB Beach | Modern gift for Grandparents or wedding party fashion 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.