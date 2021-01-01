Justice Design Group FSN-8771-10-RBON Fusion 5" Dakota 1 Light Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Justice Design Group FSN-8771-10-RBON Fusion 5" Dakota 1 Light Wall Sconce The versatile Fusion Collection offers a selection of handcrafted artisan glass shades. These stunning, artisanal glass finishes will complement the décor of any room in your home.Features:Comes with a 5.5" glass shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL Rated for use in damp locationsShade made of artisan glass1 Year Limited WarrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 5"Extension: 6.25"Product Weight: 5 lbsShade Height: 5.5"Shade Diameter: 4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: G16.5Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Total Wattage: 60Voltage: 120vDimmable: Yes Brushed Nickel