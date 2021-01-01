Justice Design Group FSN-8521-20-MROR Fusion 5.5" Tradition 1 Light Wall Sconce Matte Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Justice Design Group FSN-8521-20-MROR Fusion 5.5" Tradition 1 Light Wall Sconce The versatile Fusion Collection offers a selection of handcrafted artisan glass shades. These stunning, artisanal glass finishes will complement the décor of any room in your home.Features:Comes with a glass shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL Rated for use in damp locationsShade made of artisan glass1 Year Limited WarrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 5.5"Extension: 6.25"Product Weight: 5 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Total Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vDimmable: Yes Matte Black