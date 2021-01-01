Justice Design Group FSN-8437-55-SEED Regency Single Light 8" Tall Wall Sconce with Seeded Rectangular Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall

Justice Design Group FSN-8437-55-SEED Regency Single Light 8" Tall Wall Sconce with Seeded Rectangular Shade FeaturesConstructed from metalClear seeded rectangular glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulbMountable with lights directed upward or downwardUL rated for damp locationsADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel