Justice Design Group FSN-8014-10-OPAL Aria 4 Light 18" Wide Drum Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Justice Design Group FSN-8014-10-OPAL Aria 4 Light 18" Wide Drum Chandelier Features Constructed of glass and metalArtisan glass shadesRequires (4) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsDimmable when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsDimensions Height: 16"Width: 18"Diameter: 18"Shade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Diameter: 4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome