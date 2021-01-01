Justice Design Group FSN-7515W-OPAL Laguna Single Light 6" Wide Integrated LED Mini Pendant with Opal Glass Shade Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Justice Design Group FSN-7515W-OPAL Laguna Single Light 6" Wide Integrated LED Mini Pendant with Opal Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from metalOpal artisan glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated 3000K soft white LED lightingIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsDimmable via Incandescent/Triac or ELV dimmers (dimmers sold separately)ETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 6"Depth: 4-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 720Wattage: 8 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Matte Black