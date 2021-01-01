Iconic Home FSA9258-AN Girardi Modular Chaise Sectional Sofa Velvet Upholstered Solid Gold Tone Metal Y-Leg with 6 Throw Pillows Modern Contemporary, Grey

THE MOST FLEXIBLE SEAT IN THE HOUSE - From its revolutionary modular design, to its plush velvet upholstery and goldtone metals, every detail on the Girardi make it the perfect modular sectional, or 4-seat sofa for both modern and contemporary décor styles. A design presence that is never overlooked, this modular sectional is ideal for your living room, den, lounge, bedroom or office – Sits boldly on its own or pairs beautifully with the Girardi ottoman FABRIC: LUXURIOUS VELVET UPHOLSTERY – Expertly upholstered in premium quality velvet fabric – The plush texture of this velvet creates a rich and luxurious feel DESIGN: STYLISH MODERN CONTEMPORARY LOOK - Fashion forward contemporary design creates a bold statement making piece with sleek and clean line that is as much as art to behold as it is furniture to be used COMFORT: PLUSH MULTI DENSITY CUSHIONING - Plush multi density foam fill allows for a soft yet supportive seat - You and your guests will relax in comfort and style QUALITY: ENGINEERED TO PERFECTION - All Chic Home Furniture products are made with durable top of the line materials under strict quality control standards that create a lasting piece for your home