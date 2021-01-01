Garnier Fructis Style Curl Construct Creation Mousse, Curly, 6.8 oz. (Packaging May Vary)

Garnier Fructis Style Curl Contruct Creation Mousse a styling mousse for curly hair creates weightless curls Garnier Fructis Style Curl Construct Creation mousse with Shea Butter defines and boosts curls while controlling frizz and flyaways Garnier Fructis Style Curl Construct Creation Mousse with powerful holding technologies provide long-lasting hold and shine, without stickiness or buildup Garnier Fructis Style Curl Construct Creation styling mousse with Shea Butter for curly hair creates weightless curls Hold Curl Construct Mousse can upside down and dispense into palm, apply evenly to damp hair, and scrunch hair then air dry or blow-dry with diffuser to get curls with bounce and shine