Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Fortifying Shampoo+Aloe Extract - 12.5 fl oz

Advertisement
Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo: paraben and silicone-free formula with Aloe Extract and Vitamin E cleans your hair with the goodness your hair wants for beautiful, healthier hair at every wash. FRUCTIS CARES: -Paraben-free, gentle for everyday use. -Vegan formula: no animal derived ingredients or by-products. -Bottle made of recyclable PET plastic with 50percent Post-Consumer Recycled waste. -Produced in a facility committed to sustainability. Our zero-landfill site recovered 95percent of its waste in 2015. -Partnered with Terracycle to keep beauty products out of landfills. *Packaging May Vary Fructis formulas with Active Fruit Protein, an exclusive combination of citrus protein, Vitamins B3 and B6, fruit and plant derived extracts and strengthening conditioners for healthier, stronger hair. Massage onto wet hair, lather and rinse thoroughly. Follow with paraben free Garnier Fructis Pure Clean conditioner.