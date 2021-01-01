Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Fortifying Shampoo, With Aloe and Vitamin E Extract, 12.5 fl. oz.

Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo: paraben & silicone-free formula with Aloe Extract & Vitamin E cleans your hair with the goodness your hair wants for beautiful, healthier hair at every wash. FRUCTIS CARES: -Paraben-free, gentle for everyday use. -Vegan formula: no animal derived ingredients or by-products. -Bottle made of recyclable PET plastic with 50% Post-Consumer Recycled waste. -Produced in a facility committed to sustainability. Our zero-landfill site recovered 95% of its waste in 2015. -Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills. *Packaging May Vary