MiceDirect Frozen Mice & Rat Feeders Large Mice Fuzzies Snake Food, 25 count

Make mealtime special for your mini mate with MiceDirect Large Rat Fuzzies. These frozen feeder rats are handled with care by a compassionate staff using industry best practices on humane treatment. They are ethically-raised with kindness, dignity and respect in a climate-controlled environment. These large fuzzy rats are nurtured using premium, zoo-grade feed and irradiated for your safety and the safety of your sidekick. They are frozen fresh to lock-in natural nutritional values and packaged in an opaque, resealable bag for discreetness.