From dan post
Dan Post Frost Bite
Advertisement
Please click for Dan Post heel slip information. Please click for Dan Post Soft Strike Comfort System information. The Dan Post Frost Bite boots are perfect for every occasion and event! Metallic leather upper. Shaft features intricate Western floral stitching detail and tonal leather piping. Full leather lining for a comfortable fit and feel. Comfort cushion footbed provides incredible underfoot support. Snip toe. Medium cowboy heel. Floral-tooled leather outsole with a rubber heel cap for excellent traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 4 oz Circumference: 12 1 2 in Shaft: 13 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.