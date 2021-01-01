All of the hand-woven and hand-looped Martha Stewart Rugs represent the collaboration between the design experts at Martha Stewart and Safavieh’s weavers. The interpretation of each design makes every rug an entirely unique creation. The broad range of designs—updated classics, abstracted naturals, and lively geometrics—was drawn from the diverse art traditions of Belgium, Tibet, India, and beyond. Martha Stewart Frolla 8 x 10 Anthracite/Anthracite Indoor Abstract Area Rug in Gray | MSR74303-2330-810