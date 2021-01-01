From le specs
Le Specs Frofro Alt Fit
Advertisement
Step out in style in the Le Specs Frofro Alt Fit with an oversized square shape that is suitable for all face shapes due to its alternate fit style that is ideal for anyone with a narrow nose bridge or high cheekbones. 100% UV protection. Square shaped frames. Subtle Le Specs 'flag stripe' metal trim accent on each temple. Frame and lens made of plastic material. Imported. Measurements: Eye Size: 56 mm Bridge: 17 mm Temple Size: 150 mm Weight: 1 oz