OGX FRIZZ FREE + KERATIN SMOOTHING OIL MIRACLE GLOSS SPRAY 6.8 OZ
FRIZZ FREE + KERATIN SMOOTHING OIL MIRACLE GLOSS SPRAY 6.8 OZ - Strengthen, smooth and shine strands in one easy step with OGX Frizz-Free + Keratin Smoothing Oil Miracle Gloss Spray. This 5-in-1 product gives your hair a fresh look while saving time and money. Benefits Slash your morning routine with OGX Frizz-Free + Keratin Smoothing Oil Miracle Gloss Spray Give your hair a fresh look while saving time and money Put frizz at ease, strengthen strands, improve flexibility, protect against humidity and add shine Tropical orange, island pineapple and golden amber make your strands smell as good as they feel Helps to achieve stronger, sleeker hair with the ultimate multitasker Spray it on damp or dry hair and style with heat for an ultra-smooth appearance Use with OGX Frizz-Free + Keratin Smoothing Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Key Ingredients Infuse your locks with keratin, argan oil and ceramides while avoiding the greasy, oily feel - FRIZZ FREE + KERATIN SMOOTHING OIL MIRACLE GLOSS SPRAY 6.8 OZ