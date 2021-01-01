Frizz-Free + Keratin Smoothing Oil Miracle Gloss Spray, 5 in 1, De-frizz Hair, Shiny Hair, Keratin, Argan Oil

Multi-Tasking Made Easy: Give your hair a fresh look while saving time and money by combining the benefits of multiple hair products 5 Benefits, 1 Bottle: Put frizz at ease, strengthen your strands, improve flexibility, protect against humidity and add shine Rich and Luscious Ingredients: Infuse your locks with keratin, argan oil and ceramides while avoiding that greasy, oily feel Spray and Smell: Fall in love with the breezy yet rich scent of tropical orange, island pineapple and golden amber with every spray Dry or Wet Styling: Spray it on damp hair, section by section, to smooth as you style. Hair can be air-dried or followed with heat styling for an ultra-smooth appearance