From miss me
Miss Me Fringed Pocket Bootcut in Medium Blue
Advertisement
These Miss Me Fringed Pocket Bootcut in Medium Blue pants are dripping in amazing designs and details, making it a one of a kind in the wardrobe. The embroidery is amazing and will pair well with any top of choice. Open back pockets with fringed embroidery and rhinestones details. Sequin trim and rhinestone rivets. Five pocket styling. Slim boot cut leg. Low stretch. Mid rise. 91% cotton, 6% polyester, 3% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 38 in Outseam: 45 in Inseam: 34 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 20 in Product measurements were taken using size 34. Please note that measurements may vary by size.