Create your perfect cozy corner with our Brown Fringe Striped Pouf! You'll adore its textured design and how this pouf finishes off your bedroom or living room. Pouf measures 18L x 18W x 18H in. Cover crafted of jute and cotton PV cotton fill Woven fabric design Features fringed texture stripes Square shape Zipper closure on the bottom Hues of brown Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.