LR Home Fringe Festival Purple Color Block Throw Pillow, 20" x 20", Violet Purple / Off-White :: Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye pleasing designs to any room. This cotton color block throw pillow with a well-toned eggplant purple hue is the perfect stand alone accent or a great addition to a casual collection looking for some extra texture. Handcrafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create.