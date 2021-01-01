From safavieh

3'3"x5' Frieda Shapes Area Rug Taupe - Safavieh

$62.99
In stock
Buy at target

Description

Artistic and utterly chic, the Frieda Rug Collection invigorates contemporary decor with alluring organic imagery. The warm tones of grays and whites crate a relaxing atmosphere for a modern and contemporary room. The natural contours and formations displayed Frieda are highlighted in rich hues and a raised, cut pile that conveys a wonderful sense of depth and dimension. Indulge in the soft touch of theses as Frieda area rugs are made using soft synthetic yarns for lasting beauty and color. Size: 3'3"X5'. Pattern: Shapes.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com