Fridays for Hubraum Skull Pistons Freedom Future T-Shirt

Fridays for displacement freedom for motorists. Displacement instead of spoiler. Cubic capacity cannot be replaced. Burnout, thundering V8 and V2 engines, steel, engine oil and rust, steep tail fins, cool choppers, cool muscle cars, hot rods. Piston piston Are you a car lover and like to turn the engine pistons up, do you like to drive your diesel or petrol car? Then this funny Fridays for Hubraum Parody design by Fridays for future is just the right gift for you. Rockabilly gift idea Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem