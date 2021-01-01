From volcom
Volcom Frickin Modern Stretch
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Inseams vary by size. Please see the Size Guide for details. You're frickin' awesome in these fresh and fly Volcom Frickin Modern Stretch pants. Tri-blend fabric blend provides for comfort and durability. Belt loop waistband. Zip fly with button closure. Side hand pockets. Back welt pockets. Asymmetrical back yoke. 59% cotton, 39% recycled polyester, 2% elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 41 in Inseam: 31 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size 32, inseam 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size.