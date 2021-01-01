Frica TV Stand for TVs up to 70"

We are a professional business group that strives to offer the highest quality products at value prices. We source our products directly from highly qualified manufacturers that meet our selection requirements. All of our products pass through stringent testing and product development phases, before they are offered for sale.More Info for this Latitude Run® Universal floor TV stand with Tempered glass:VESA mounting standards: 200(h) x 200(w) - 400(h)x600(w)mm200x200, 200x300, 300x200, 200x400, 300x300, 300x400, 400x400, 400x600This Latitude Run® Universal Swivel Floor TV Stand fits most 32 37 42 47 50 55 60 65 inches flat panel TVs and curved TVs, with a load of up to 88 LBS. Like Sony / Samsung / Vizio / Sharp / TCL / Hisense / LG / Panasonic / Sharp.Features:?Adjustable wooden storage shelf suitable DVDplayers, DVRs, HD recorders, Cable TV Boxes, AV components, gamingsystems, for storage of CDs, DVDs and any other media.2 adjustableA TV stand that comes with an awesome swivel and height adjustment feature. You can watch TV from anywhere in your room with each 25-degree swivel angle that will make moving your TV a breeze.A specially designed wire management, you can easily hide the wires without going through the wall and making holes and or hiring an electrician to do itThis tabletop TV stand base can swivel 25-degrees light or right provide the best viewing angle in different positions. The TV bracket is height adjustable to suit different applications or TV sizes. You can easily adjust the height as your need so that there is always in good view.Universal TV stand base comes with an easy to use instruction manual for quick and easy installation with fittings provided. Install the TV stand without any hassle.Product Type: TV StandPier / Bookcase Included: Number of Piers / Bookcases Included: Hutch Included: Bridge Included: Pieces Included: Entertainment Center Type: Design: Cabinet/Enclosed storageColor: BlackMaterial: Stainless SteelMaterial Details: WoodMetal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color Variation;No Natural VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoOpen Storage: YesExterior Shelf Material: WoodSound Bar Shelf: NoCabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Interior Shelf Material: Magnetic Door Catches: Barn Door: NoAdjustable Shelving: NoDrawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Safety Stop: Media Storage Type: DVD / Gaming StorageCD Capacity: Blu-ray Capacity: Cable Management: YesWheels Included: NoFireplace Included: NoFireplace Type: Fuel Type: Remote Included: Fireplace Emits Heat: BTU Output: Voltage requirement: Ampere Requirement: Electric Flame Type: Space Heating Capacity: Adjustable Temperature: Adjustable Flame: Flickering Flame Effect: Thermal Overload Protection: Timer Function: Heat Proof Glass: Vent Type: Built-in Lighting: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Adapter Type: Tipover Restraint Device Included: NoIntegrated TV Mount: YesTV Anti-Tip Kit Included: Compatible TV Anti-Tip Kit Part Number: Compatible TV Mount Part Number: Swivel Mount: YesLift Mechanism: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernShagreen-embossed Exterior: Main Wood Joinery Method: DovetailKiln-Dried Wood: Wood Species: N/ASpefications:CALGreen Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Composite Wood Product (CWP): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: NoGSA Approved: WEEE Recycling Required: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesRea