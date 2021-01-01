LoveShackFancy Fresno Dress in Peach. - size S (also in L) LoveShackFancy Fresno Dress in Peach. - size S (also in L) 100% cotton. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Pointelle knit fabric. Shade may be slightly brighter than it appears in the photo. LESH-WD429. LK489-773. LoveShackFancy is a collection of hand-dyed and printed silk dresses and separates. It embodies a lux bohemian lifestyle with whimsical pieces that can take you from the beaches of Tulum to an elegant dinner party in NYC.