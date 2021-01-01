Fresnel Wall/Ceiling Light - Set of 2 by Oluce - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Chrome - (OL-FRESNEL-1148-CR)

Designed to be unobtrusive and blend with its surrounding environment, the Fresnel Wall/Ceiling Light - Set of 2 is a small light fixture perfect for illuminating hallways, bedrooms, bathrooms, offices, and living room spaces. Just 4â€ in diameter, this modern outdoor light can be mounted to the ceiling or the wall and is suitable for use in damp locations. Featuring an aluminum structure with a molded glass Fresnel lens diffuser, this modern light fixture houses a single light source which casts diffused, ambient illumination. Sold as a pack of 2. Master designer Giuseppe Ostuni founded Italy-based lighting brand Oluce in 1945. Now the oldest Italian design company still in existence and actively producing today, many of Oluce's domed lights are now on permanent display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Ostuni's award-winning and dramatically arced floor lamps, domed table lamps and pendants, glass scones, and uniquely-shaped outdoor lighting have influenced the lighting and design industry for decades and will continue to do so for generations to come. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Silver. Finish: Chrome