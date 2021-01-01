From clinique
Clinique Fresh Powered Set - $74.50 Value!
Advertisement
Clinique Fresh Powered Set - $74.50 Value!. Who It’s For / Skin Types: Dry combination to combination oily What It Is: Brightening and hydrating routine powered by pure, fresh vitamin C. A $74.50 value. What It Does: Cleanse with Clinique Fresh Pressed Renewing Powder Cleanser. Pure vitamin C is water-activated for an exhilarating cleansing experience. Instantly skin is awakened, purified, with a refined texture and brighter look. Gentle, non-drying, non-stripping. Hydrate with oil-free Clinique Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Custom-Repair Moisturizer. Helps skin attract and retain moisture. Provides broad-spectrum sun protection. Add two drops of Clinique Fresh Pressed Daily Booster with pure vitamin C 10% to moisturizer to brighten, even and retexturize skin. Unique de-aging Booster harnesses the full power of vitamin C at our highest concentration. Set Includes: - Clinique Fresh Pressed Renewing Powder Cleanser with Pure Vitamin C, 14 Packettes (two-week supply) - Clinique Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Custom-Repair Moisturizer, 0.5 oz. / 15ml - Clinique Fresh Pressed Daily Booster with Pure Vitamin C 10%, 2 vials (two-week supply)