From olay

Olay Fresh Outlast Notes of Calendula & Mango NeCountar Body Wash, 22 fl Oz.

$5.97
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

TRANSFORM YOUR SHOWER EXPERIENCE: Our rich, fragrant formula hydrates your skin, leaving it feeling refreshedINDULGE DAILY: Our refreshing, invigorating body wash will uplift your senses every time you shower while hydrating your skin better than regular soapAWAKEN YOUR SENSES: The uplifting notes of Calendula & Mango Nectar will leave you feeling fresh and cleanOLAY EXPERTISE: Backed by 60 years of beauty science"B" IS FOR BEAUTIFUL: Now formulated with Olay's Vitamin B3 Complex skin care ingredient for beautiful, healthy skin you can see and feel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com