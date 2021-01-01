From trident
Trident Fresh 2 Piece Hand Towel, Super Soft, Quick-Dry, Easy Care, 500 GSM Cotton Rich Towel (Silver)
Say goodbye to moist towels with this quick-drying ribbed towel. They are crafted from a super-soft cotton mix and finished with our special StayNew™ technology which ensures that the towels look fresh, wash after wash. These towels are treated with Silvadur technology for long-lasting freshness.Perfect Hand Towel Set - Set includes 2 hand towels 35" x 20".Our cotton products support more sustainable cotton farming. Longer-lasting color and finish and a quick-dry fabric make them extraordinary. They are made with a blend of natural cotton and quick-to-dry recycled polyester.Do not use bleach, fabric softeners, and iron as it may damage its quality; always wash the towels separately to minimize lint.We Value You - We do follow a fine quality-making process that gives us confidence in our product. We are here to provide satisfaction to our customers. We provide you with 30 days NO QUESTION ASKED MONEY BACK warranty on our products. Please feel free to reach out to us!