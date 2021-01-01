From vans
Vans Frequency Short Sleeve Tee
Advertisement
Kick back with your friends at the skate park rocking the Vans Frequency Short Sleeve Tee. This cotton T-shirt has a crewneck construction, logo graphic on the upper left chest and large graphic logo at the upper back to give an edgy finish to your weekend or weekday look! Short sleeve, slim fit. Off the wall logo. Straight hem. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.