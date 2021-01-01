From eva nyc
Eva NYC Floral Floral Frenzy Curler
Eva Nyc Floral Frenzy Curler. WHAT IT IS Healthy Heat Clip-Free Curler - Floral Frenzy WHAT IT DOES I feature a tourmaline-infused ceramic barrel that is gentle on hair and creates soft curls, tight spirals, and bouncy waves. My ceramic barrel radiates far-infrared heat which locks in moisture, softens hair, and adds instant shine. I'll leave your hair healthy, frizz-free, and bouncy! HOW TO USE IT Tip: For textured waves, wrap large sections of hair around the barrel and finish with Eva NYC City Grit Matte Texture Spray. For polished curls and spirals, wrap smaller sections and finish with Eva NYC Shapeshifter Hairspray to freeze-frame locks. FEATURES 1in tourmaline-infused ceramic barrel Clip-free design Digital temperature 170°F-450°F Negative ions smooth the cuticle and eliminate frizz Far-infrared heat is gentle on hair and minimizes heat damage Dual voltage 110-240V Cool tip protects fingertips and countertops 9ft 360˚ swivel cord Includes heat safe glove"