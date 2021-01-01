From regina andrew
French Maid Pendant by Regina Andrew - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (16-1220WT)
The French Maid Pendant Light from Regina Andrew is a graceful and beautiful piece that adds a sense of cleanliness to the decor. The cone silhouette hangs from a simple chainlink and is accented by smooth metal framing above and below. Distinct ridges line points along the shade and are further contrasted by brass fittings. The diffuser shade below holds a single crisp lamp that creates a warm, ambient touch. Deeply rooted in Detroit, Michigan, Regina Andrew packs personality and self-expression into every aspect of their brand. Founders James Andrew Slaven and Carla Regina Zajac are committed to delivering inspired contemporary lighting and home furnishings with a personal touch, with sustainability and authenticity taking center-stage in not only their designs, but their business dealings as well. Shape: Conical. Color: White. Finish: White with Natural Brass