Chasseur French 3 Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set
Two Chasseur, French made, cast iron essentials for the kitchen! The 8" saute pan is constructed of thick cast iron to maintain its temperature during cooking and features a stay cool wood handle, helper handle and a spout. The 1.3-quart Chasseur saucepan is perfect for making delicious sweet or savory sauces and reductions. It also comes with a stay cool wood handle, spout and cast iron lid with an elegant stainless steel knob. Chasseur cast iron has a unique ability to maintain its temperature during cooking, even heating properties and can be used on all cooking surfaces.The multiple layers of enamel are attractive and ensure durability. Hand-washing with hot water is suggested but it is also dishwasher safe. Bon appetite.