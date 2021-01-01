From willa arlo interiors
Freida Rectangle 100% Cotton Non-Slip piece Bath Rug Set
This 4-piece bath rug set brings a glam look to your bathroom floors with its subtle rose design. It features three bath rugs and one contour mat, all made in India from 100% cotton in a variety of colorful hues to choose from. The contour mat comes with a u-shaped design that easily fits around your toilet. And the bath rugs come in a large, medium, and small design that fits the floor space in your main bathroom or guest room. Each piece comes with a non-slip latex backing that eliminates the need for a rug pad. Plus, this bath rug set is machine-washable for fuss-free upkeep. Color: Yellow