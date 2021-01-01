Give your kitty companion flavor that she can savor! Each purchase comes with Nulo Freestyle Chicken & Cod Recipe Grain-Free Dry Cat & Kitten Food, 14-lb bag & Nulo Freestyle Perfect Purees Variety Pack Grain-Free Lickable Cat Treats, 0.5-oz, case of 10. Nulo Freestyle Chicken & Cod Recipe Grain-Free Dry Cat & Kitten Food is formulated with 83% animal-based proteins and low glycemic index ingredients, making it perfect for growing kittens to adult cats. Nulo Freestyle Perfect Purees Variety Pack Grain-Free Lickable Cat Treats are great as a standalone reward or to add an extra dose of deliciousness and nutrition to your feline friend’s dinner. Each grain-free recipe is packed with tasty flavors and nothing else¬––no tapioca, carrageenan, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives here! They’re also high in moisture to support hydration and are made with prebiotic fiber from inulin to support digestive health. A great, low-calorie option for cats of all ages!t