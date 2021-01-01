The Rubbermaid FreeSlide shelf features an innovative design that allows hangers to move freely from side to side without interruption, making it easier to find and select garments. This 6-ft x 12-in shelf is a part of the Rubbermaid FreeSlide shelving system, which maximizes hanging space in large closets by allowing the shelving unit to continue seamlessly from one wall to another. Made of durable and easy-to-clean epoxy-coated steel in a classic white finish, the Rubbermaid FreeSlide shelf stands up to everyday use. Combine with other Rubbermaid FreeSlide accessories to expand your storage space even further. Rubbermaid FreeSlide 6-ft x 12-in Satin Nickel Universal Wire Shelf | 1945675