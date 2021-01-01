Freerider Mountain Bike Ski Snowboard BMX Bicycle Cool MTB T-Shirt

The Freerider drives more extreme than the others. By bicycle, mountain bike, snowboard or ski, it thunders down the mountains off the paths. The Freerider is also looking for new challenges on the skateboard, BMX or surfboard. With this cool motif you have a great gift for men, women and boys (e.g. for birthday) who love cycling on downhill, enduro, fat bike or e-bike. The skier also shines on his ski holiday at every apres ski party and slopes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem