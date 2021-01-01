Add a touch of tropical flair to your outdoor repertoire with the botanical magnificence of these oversized lumbar pillows. This black and white awning stripe is over laid with assorted palm leaves giving you an updated, on trend look for your outdoor living space. Made of 100% polyester. Additional features of these outdoor oversized lumbar pillows include a contrast welt cord for a beautiful finish and recycled polyester fiber fill with a sewn seam closure. Also suitable for indoor use.. Pillow Perfect Freemont Palmetto 2-Piece 16-1/2-in x 24-1/2-in Black Cotton Indoor Decorative Pillow Polyester | 637686