Handy Living Freemont 51.2 in. Gray Solid Wood 5 -Shelf Convertible Open Shelving Bookcase

Exuding a minimalistic sensibility, this open shelving unit is inspired by the clean lines of Scandinavian design. It's completely versatile too, made for multiple configurations that keep up with your ever-changing needs. The planked shelving unit can be displayed horizontally or vertically - placed side by side for two 3-shelf units or stacked one on top of the other to create a tall, 5-shelf configuration. The shelving also comes with two removable bars, so you can mount the units to the wall and use the bars for hanging everything from towels in the bathroom to umbrellas in the entryway. Imported, color may vary. Color: Gray.